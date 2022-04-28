Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.38. 1,132,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.11. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

