Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.19% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $57.70.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.