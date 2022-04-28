Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $28.26 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.42% of Camtek worth $28,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 253,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Camtek Profile (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.