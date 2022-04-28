Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.09. 128,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,840. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

