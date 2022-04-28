Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,572. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

