Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 3,209 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,393 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.26. 1,610,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,714. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.21 and its 200 day moving average is $234.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

