Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 728 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 7,933,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,271,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

