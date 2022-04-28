Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.61. 653,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,969,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $280.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.