Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,791 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 212,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

