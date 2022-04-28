Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,672 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,487,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,913,000 after buying an additional 923,292 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,623,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,739,000 after purchasing an additional 499,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.44. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

