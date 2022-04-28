MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,024.74. 421,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,088.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,213.62. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 606.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

