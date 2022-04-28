MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,690.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,024.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,088.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,213.62. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.36 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

