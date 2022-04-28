Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY22 guidance to $7.24-7.36 EPS.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.19. 1,600,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,065,584. The firm has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 297,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $8,729,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 90,373 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.