Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,625 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

