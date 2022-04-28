Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $31.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,095,809. The stock has a market cap of $562.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 85,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 48,007 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

