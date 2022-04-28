Metaverse ETP Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,147.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $5,147.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,087,718 coins and its circulating supply is 80,087,620 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

