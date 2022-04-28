Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $54,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,046,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,258.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,361.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,462.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,225.56 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

