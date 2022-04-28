Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $1,410.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,600.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,258.07 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,225.56 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,361.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,462.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.