Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Trading Down 4.7%

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
About Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Micro Imaging Technology (MMTC)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Micro Imaging Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.