Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an inline rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.50.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $283.22 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.44.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.