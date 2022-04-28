Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $364.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.50.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $283.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 54,706 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

