Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. 42,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $603.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

