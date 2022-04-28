MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0130 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $6,389.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,347.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.51 or 0.07330884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.26 or 0.00254795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00773000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00078808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.36 or 0.00580377 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00377150 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.