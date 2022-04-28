Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $58.66 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $58,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

