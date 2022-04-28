Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,607 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $54,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

