Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 24,351 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $52,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,690.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,024.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,088.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,213.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.36 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

