Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.40. 32,750,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,065,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

