Miramar Capital LLC Has $6.15 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,816,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,438. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

