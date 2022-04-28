Miramar Capital LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 213,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 27,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.34. 13,016,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572,029. The company has a market cap of $362.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $121.14 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.