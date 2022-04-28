Miramar Capital LLC Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.19. 776,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $131.37.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

