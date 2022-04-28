Miramar Capital LLC Takes $255,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $468.75. 1,297,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,863. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.88. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $452.89 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

