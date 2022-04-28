Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $684,351.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for about $251.17 or 0.00632026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.39 or 0.07351087 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 26,513 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

