Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.73. 1,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The company has a market cap of $756.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

