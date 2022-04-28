Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY traded down $17.49 on Thursday, reaching $477.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $368.00 and a twelve month high of $577.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:MITSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $24.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $27.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.