Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 113,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 843,150 shares.The stock last traded at $2.42 and had previously closed at $2.45.

MFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.