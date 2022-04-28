Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $284.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.68 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $360.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 936,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $77.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

