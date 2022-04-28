Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of MC traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.03. 936,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

