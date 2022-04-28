Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Kempen & Co

Kempen & Co lowered shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Molecular Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

