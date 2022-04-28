Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Investec lowered Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.