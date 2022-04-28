MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will post $265.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the highest is $265.97 million. MongoDB reported sales of $181.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB stock traded up $17.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $377.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,444. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.85.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

