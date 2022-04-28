MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. MONK has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $9,389.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003450 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

