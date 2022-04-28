Morgan Stanley Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $99.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.47.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.05. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

