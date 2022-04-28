Morgan Stanley Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $300.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $235.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.87. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $235.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

