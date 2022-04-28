Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.40. 6,757,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,298,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

