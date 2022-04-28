Morgan Stanley Trims The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price to $32.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $844.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.65.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 75.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

