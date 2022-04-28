Morgan Stanley Upgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PENN. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

