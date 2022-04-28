Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 74,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 246,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Moxian (BVI) by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian (BVI) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moxian (BVI) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moxian (BVI) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moxian (BVI) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Moxian (BVI) Inc engages in internet media marketing business in Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia. The company operates online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moxian (BVI) (MOXC)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Moxian (BVI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian (BVI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.