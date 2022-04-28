Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 74,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 246,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Get Moxian (BVI) alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Moxian (BVI) by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian (BVI) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moxian (BVI) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moxian (BVI) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moxian (BVI) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Moxian (BVI) Inc engages in internet media marketing business in Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia. The company operates online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian (BVI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian (BVI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.