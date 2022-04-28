MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the March 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.64. 63,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.40.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

