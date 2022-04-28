MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $477.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $542.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $556.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $417.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.49. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $415.33 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

