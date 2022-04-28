MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $12.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,948. MSCI has a 12-month low of $415.33 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.19 and its 200 day moving average is $560.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 367,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in MSCI by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

